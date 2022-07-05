Sad Death! KGF actor Mohan Juneja passes away!

MUMBAI: Also read: Wow! Check out the fees charged why the cost of the movie KGF chapter 2

The popular and loved actor, Mohan Juneja died of a prolonged illness today morning in Bengaluru at the age of 54. Reportedly, suffering from liver issues, the actor wasn’t responding well to the treatment and lost his fight today.

He was known for his roles in KGF and the Kannada serial ‘Vatara’. He starred in over 100 films over his decade-long, memorable career and was adored by his fans.

The actor was known for his villainous and comic roles and rose to fame with ‘Chellata’.

Also starring in various other Tamil, Malayalam films, the actor did some remarkable work and will be deeply missed by his fans. Juneja has worked with popular actors like Darshan, Upendra, Puneeth, Ambareesh, among others.

Many celebrities including Ganesh, Chethan Kumar and his fans took to the social media platforms to pay homage to the actor who had managed to become a household name. Vashishita N Simha expressed her grief on twitter saying, “We will miss you sir.”

The Hombale Films that have backed KGF: Chapter 2 also took to twitter to pay their respects and wrote, “Our Heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”

Credits: Indianexpress.com

Also Read: From a fan of KGF to most sought-after film editor: 20-yr-old Ujwal Kulkarni's journey