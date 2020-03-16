Sad! Industry mourns the sudden demise of THIS Punjabi comedian, details inside

MUMBAI: Punjabi comedian and poet Surinder Sharma has passed away. The famed comedian, actor, writer and poet breathed his last recently. The cause of his death is still unknown. The unfortunate news of his demise surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the funeral of the actor was conducted on June 27 at 2 pm at Chandigarh cremation ground located in Sector 25.

Also Read: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

The news of Surinder's death was shared by Punjabi actor Malkeet Rauni on social media. Malkeet shared a picture with Surender and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Instagram, writing, "We are informing you with great sadness, our respected Dr Surender Sharma (writer, actor, director) is no more with us. Funeral will be held today at 2 pm at sector 25 Chandigarh (sic)."

Also Read: TellyChakkar Poll! Netizens choose Raksha Bandhan over Laal Singh Chadha

Surinder started his career at a very young age. He also worked in various mediums like the stage, films and shows. Apart from acting, he also worked as a teacher. Surinder started his acting career with Sat Shri Akal, after which he worked in Yari Jatt Di and Aankh Jatt Di. He worked in famous films like Aankhen Mutiyar, Desi Romeo and Ik Kudi Punjab Di.

Credit: India TV