Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19

Aditya is showing mild symptoms but since he’s taken sick, the promotional schedule of his next, ‘Om: The Battle within’ could be affected. According to sources, a big event was scheduled for the film’s trailer launch but it can get rescheduled with Aditya having tested positive.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 17:54
MUMBAI: Also read: Shocking! Akshay tests Covid-positive second time, to miss Cannes

The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and once again the virus is mercilessly entrapping its victims. After Khiladi Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, now we bring to you that Aditya Roy Kapur has contracted Covid. Many B-town and tellyworld stars are falling prey to the virus.

Earlier today, Kartik too announced that he is Corona-positive and shared it on his Twitter handle. Soon his fans started pouring in wishes for his well being.

Writer of Om, Raj saluja told a news portal, “Ahmed Khan sir loved the script of Om. His thought process was that it’s rare to get an action film with a strong story. But that’s what Om was all about.” He further added that movie hinges on the dramatic aspect too and not just the action scenes as it usually is in action films and so because of Ahmed Khan’s conviction, Zee studios came on board to produce the film.

We wish Aditya a speedy recovery and hope that he can return to work in his full glory.

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

