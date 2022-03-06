Sad! Sidhu Moose Wala's fan attempts suicide

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Now, a young fan of Sidhu Moose Wala has attempted suicide. According to the teenager’s father, since the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his son had stopped talking and kept refusing food

He consumed a floor cleaning liquid at home to end his life.

Mohali police said the teenager was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by his family and was stated to be critical.

His son always wore T-shirts with photographs of Moose Wala and listened to his songs only, the father said.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

