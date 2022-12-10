SAD! Vikram Vedha hype ends early; here’s a look at the staggering box office collections on day 12

MUMBAI: Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller film which is a remake of the Tamil film directed by Pushkar-Gayatri themselves, of the same name. Initially there was a lot of hype for the film. Stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan themselves, were hyping up the movie online. But it has been over a week since its release, and it has not been doing well on the big screen. Currently the film stands at around Rs. 70-71 crores.

The film hit cinemas on September 30. Audiences have been praising Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan's performances ever since. However, the film failed to draw the attention of audiences to theatres. On Day 12, Vikram Vedha earned around Rs 1.40 crore, making the total box office collection to Rs. 71.78 crore approx. At this rate, the film could be pulled out from the theatres soon, especially with new films releasing. Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha had an overall 8.88 per cent Hindi Occupancy on October 11.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

Credits : India Today