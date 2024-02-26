Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love at first story will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Indian audiences love movies, directors, actors and stories. However, other than reel, they love to know what's behind the curtain in the real world. One of the most adorable real love stories is the one about how Saif Ali Khan fell in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan and how they are now a successful married couple with 2 sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Also read - Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

As we all know that Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh, mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. However, their marriage came to an end in 2004. Saif Ali Khan was 12 years younger to Amrita Singh which was a unique factor for the audience for some reason.

After the marriage ended and some years passed by, Saif Ali Khan fell in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan and they got into a relationship in the year 2007. The couple made it official and later came together in a movie ‘Kurbaan’ where the audience loved their chemistry together.

The movie was directed by Rensil D’Silva and was based upon a teacher who falls in love with a fellow professor and gets married. However, things take a 360 degree turn when she finds out that her neighbours are terrorists, and her husband is not who he claims to be.

Now, we are here with a clip where Saif Ali Khan talks about how he fell in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, Saif Ali Khan’s story of love at first sight is really adorable.

Also read - OMG! When Kareena Kapoor Khan sent advice for Katrina Kaif despite not knowing her at all “I can feel if a person is being fake or not”

Express your views about this love story in our comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.