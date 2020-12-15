Salman and Katrina were seen comfortably sipping coffee from the same cup, SEE VIDEO

MUMBAI: One of the hit and fit on screen Jodi of Bollywood is of Salman and Katrina, we have seen several times the fans all over share the picture of them and giving love to their most favorite onscreen Jodi which is Salman and Katrina. To note, Khan has played a key role in Katrina’s success, after all, the actress got her first box office hit with Salman starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Following this, the duo collaborated in Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai and their chemistry often sets the screen on fire.

Interestingly, Salman and Katrina’s off screen equation has also been a thing among the fans even years after their break up which often keeps fans wondering if something is still brewing between them. Recently, we got our hand on a throwback video wherein the Ek Tha Tiger duo’s chemistry has been grabbing the eyeballs at a public event. In the video, Salman and Katrina were seen comfortably sipping coffee from the same cup. This happened during the Da-bangg tour wherein, Salman, Katrina and others held a press conference.

ALSO READ – (Happy birthday, Nupur Sanon: Do you think the diva will make it big in Bollywood?)

Take a look at Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman and Katrina will be soon collaborating for the third installment of Ek Tha Tiger franchise. According to media reports, the movie will hit the floors next year. As of now, Salman is working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

ALSO READ – (Abhishek Chaubey to direct DHYANCHAND biopic next)