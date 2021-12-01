Salman, Anil and Fardeen triple parts to be split between multiple timelines in No Entry Mein Entry

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will be playing multiple characters in their upcoming film No Entry 2. The actors will be reprising their roles in the second part. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

As per the sources, the trios apparently have triple roles in the movie while nine different actresses are set to star alongside them as heroines. While there will be so many characters, we only hope the No Entry sequel lives up to the expectations of their audience. There have been many sequels in the past that have been damaging the original’s legacy.

Soon as the reports about the film started surfacing on the internet there were many theories. The most common one being that it might be like another Humshakals albeit a more polished one. The audiences are assuming it because a triple role format has already been explored in Bollywood. Well, we don’t know that the film will be termed as another Humshakals, as we certainly don’t want it to be.

