Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's clash during Andaz Apna Apna shoot revealed by Shehzad Khan

MUMBAI: The iconic comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in 1994, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless humor. Behind the scenes, however, there were reports of tensions between its lead actors, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Shedding light on this aspect, actor Shehzad Khan, who played a key role in the film, recently disclosed the cause of their clashes.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzad Khan confirmed the reports of a strained relationship between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during the filming of Andaz Apna Apna. He recalled witnessing tensions between them firsthand and often found himself acting as a mediator due to his close bond with Salman since childhood, which helped resolve conflicts.

The friction between the two actors, according to Shehzad, stemmed from their contrasting work habits. Aamir Khan would consistently arrive early at the Mud Island bungalow around 7-7:30 am, despite call times being set for 9 am, while Salman Khan, facing challenges commuting from Bandra, would typically arrive later, around 10-11 am. Shehzad defended Salman, citing the difficulties of traveling from Bandra, where the car would sometimes break down or other unforeseen issues would arise.

Despite their differences, Shehzad commended both actors for their professionalism and the remarkable performances they delivered. He also reminisced about the enjoyable atmosphere on set, especially when the producer brought home-cooked food, fostering a familial ambiance amidst the occasional tensions.

Shehzad also shared insights into his experiences on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where Aamir Khan's professionalism and dedication to his craft were evident. Despite Aamir's tendency to offer advice, the director Mansoor Khan remained steadfast in his vision, with producer Nasir Hussain trusting him implicitly. This collaborative spirit contributed to the film's success, solidifying Aamir's reputation as one of the finest actors in the industry.

In conclusion, Shehzad Khan's revelations offer a glimpse into the dynamics between two of Bollywood's biggest stars and the challenges they faced while working together, ultimately delivering a cinematic gem that continues to be celebrated by audiences worldwide.

