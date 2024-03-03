Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's clash during Andaz Apna Apna shoot revealed by Shehzad Khan

Actor Shehzad Khan shares insights into the conflict between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the set of Andaz Apna Apna, attributing it to their differing work approaches.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: The iconic comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in 1994, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless humor. Behind the scenes, however, there were reports of tensions between its lead actors, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Shedding light on this aspect, actor Shehzad Khan, who played a key role in the film, recently disclosed the cause of their clashes.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzad Khan confirmed the reports of a strained relationship between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during the filming of Andaz Apna Apna. He recalled witnessing tensions between them firsthand and often found himself acting as a mediator due to his close bond with Salman since childhood, which helped resolve conflicts.

The friction between the two actors, according to Shehzad, stemmed from their contrasting work habits. Aamir Khan would consistently arrive early at the Mud Island bungalow around 7-7:30 am, despite call times being set for 9 am, while Salman Khan, facing challenges commuting from Bandra, would typically arrive later, around 10-11 am. Shehzad defended Salman, citing the difficulties of traveling from Bandra, where the car would sometimes break down or other unforeseen issues would arise.

Also Read: Classic comedy 'Andaaz Apna Apna' turns into stage play

Despite their differences, Shehzad commended both actors for their professionalism and the remarkable performances they delivered. He also reminisced about the enjoyable atmosphere on set, especially when the producer brought home-cooked food, fostering a familial ambiance amidst the occasional tensions.

Shehzad also shared insights into his experiences on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where Aamir Khan's professionalism and dedication to his craft were evident. Despite Aamir's tendency to offer advice, the director Mansoor Khan remained steadfast in his vision, with producer Nasir Hussain trusting him implicitly. This collaborative spirit contributed to the film's success, solidifying Aamir's reputation as one of the finest actors in the industry.

In conclusion, Shehzad Khan's revelations offer a glimpse into the dynamics between two of Bollywood's biggest stars and the challenges they faced while working together, ultimately delivering a cinematic gem that continues to be celebrated by audiences worldwide.

Also Read: “I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Salman Khan Aamir Khan Shehzad Khan Andaz Apna Apna clash conflict work habits professionalism Behind the Scenes Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash
MUMBAI: Yash, originally named Naveen, was born in Karnataka to a bus driver father and homemaker mother. His passion...
Arshad Warsi's journey from tragedy to triumph: Actor who defied all odds
MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi, known for his versatile acting and memorable characters, has had a journey filled with highs and...
Madhoo Shah reveals why she rejected 'Baazigar' opposite Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: The 1993 blockbuster 'Baazigar' marked a significant milestone in Shah Rukh Khan's career and catapulted him to...
Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans from across India!
MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in India and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans never leave...
Here comes a super cool glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh from the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'! Song out on 4th March!
MUMBAI : The coolest teaser of 'Crew' has indeed given a glimpse of the arrival of the biggest commercial family...
Shahid Kapoor opens up about feeling unaccepted in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared candid insights into his early days in the industry, revealing...
Recent Stories
Yash
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yash
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi's journey from tragedy to triumph: Actor who defied all odds
Madhoo Shah
Madhoo Shah reveals why she rejected 'Baazigar' opposite Shah Rukh Khan
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans from across India!
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor opens up about feeling unaccepted in Bollywood
1
Breaking News: Urvashi Rautela is strutting out with a 'sugar daddy' post her breakup in Love Dose 2