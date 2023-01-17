“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed celebrities in Bollywood industry, over the time the filmmaker has been winning the hearts of the fans and breaking the box office records with his beautiful filmmaking contribution.

How can we forget movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Andaz Apna Apna, Halla Bol, Ghayal and others coming from the side of the filmmaker which have been created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans. As we all know there are many reports and rumours which are speaking about the sequel and the remake of the movie Andaz Apna Apna, over the time we have also heard Salman Khan and Aamir Khan speaking about the sequel of the movie, but recently the filmmaker spoke to TellyChakkar and revealed that there are no plans as such.

ALSO READ – (“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajkumar Santoshi on the agenda to make the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh)

Rajkumar Santoshi exclusively said that, he does not believe in remakes or there are no plans for the sequel of the movie Andaz Apna Apna, he has made a movie Andaz Apna Apna and the characters of that movie have got love over the time and now there are no plans to recreate those characters or extend the story. On the other hand Rajkumar Santoshi said there is a similar movie which is like Andaz Apna Apna and it is a comedy genre which will have two young superstars and two actresses which he will definitely announce during the diwali 2023.

No doubt the movie Andaz Apna Apna holds a special place in our hearts and we look forward to see what filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has to announce during Diwali 2023.

What are your views on the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna not being made, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date)