“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajkumar Santoshi on the agenda to make the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

MUMBAI: Over the time filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful filmmaking contribution, he is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in Bollywood industry who has created a strong mark at the box office of India and also into the hearts and minds of the fans. Now the filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is back with his movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar director Rajkumar Santoshi spoke in detail about the importance and relevance of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh and also on his movie clashing with Pathaan.

Rajkumar Santoshi on his movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Rajkumar Santoshi says that it is a family entertainer which will be definitely loved by the fans and audience, the filmmaker adds that over the time we have heard about Mahatma Gandhi and we have followed his policies but Nathuram Godse policies when ever heard and never seen, the director says he believes that even his points should be heard at least once. He adds that this is not a proper historical movie, they have try to make it as entertaining as possible, this is just a point of view of what if Gandhi would have met Godse if he was alive after the incident, what all conversation they both will have is the movie and it is very interesting concept which will be loved by the fans.

Rajkumar Santoshi on the importance and relevance of the movie

Rajkumar Santoshi says that we have not heard about the policies and the point of views of Nathuram Godse specially the youth and this generation, it is very much important for the people not to just pass their judgement but to listen to the both the side, the movie does the same thing it is not highlighting any one party, but it is just focusing of both the sides, even he is not highlighting or giving any sort of judgement for any side. He says this movie is just a representation of 2 point of views, it is very much important for the youth to know and understand the point of views and the Clash of thoughts.

ALSO READ – (Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together, going for a ‘lunch date’)

Rajkumar Santoshi on clash with Pathaan

Rajkumar Santoshi says that the team has already decided much earlier to release the movie on 2nd October 2022, on Gandhi Jayanti but due to some post production work the movie got delayed and that we missed the date, the filmmaker thought to release the movie on 30th January the date on which Mahatma Gandhi Assassin happen, so to cover the 30th January the filmmaker decided to release it on 26th January as it is a Republic Day. He says clashing with movie Pathaan was never the intention.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what Rajkumar Santoshi has to offer with this upcoming movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January.

How did you like the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together, going for a ‘lunch date’)