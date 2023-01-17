Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

MUMBAI: One of the most-awaited movies of the beginning of the year 2023 is definitely Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan film is all set to release very soon this January, and fans are extremely excited for the movie to hit the screens. Although the advance booking for the movie is breaking records overseas, Indians will have to wait till Friday 20th January, 5 days prior to the film’s release, to begin pre-booking for the film.

As per reports, Germany opened advance booking for the film a month ago, and till now, Pathaan has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’. Reports say that SRK’s 2015 release ‘Dilwale’ had the biggest opening in Germany for a Bollywood film with around €142,983. Now reports are claiming that Pathaan might break that earlier record. They further said that the film might collect around €300,000 in the country during the opening weekend.

Also Read: Pathaan fever knows no bounds; SRK’s fan club to organize first day shows for 50,000 fans

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following in the UAE as well. It is expected that Pathaan will receive a strong opening there as well. The film’s advance ticket sales have already begun and tickets have been selling out faster than expected. It was SRK’s 2017 film Raees that had opened with $350,000, which remains one of the highest opening day figures for a Bollywood film on a working day, as per the same reports.

Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s first film after a break of 4 years. His last proper on-screen role was 2018’s Zero, which had a mediocre collection of Rs. 90.28 crores in India. Although it did not attract great reviews that time, over the years, people have become habituated to it.

Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, along with Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directorial is scheduled to release on 25th January. For the first time, theatres will be having 8 am and 9 am shows as well. They will also be having Screen X and IMAX formats.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: “Where is John Abraham; why is the buzz only about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” - Netizens on the movie Pathaan

Credits: The Indian Express

