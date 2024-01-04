Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif allegedly 'broken up' just before signing Ek Tha Tiger; ‘So it wasn’t like comfortable’

MUMBAI: YRF's Tiger franchise director Kabir Khan, who is most renowned for his successful movies Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has shared his thoughts about working with Aditya Chopra to bring back former lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood superstar Salman and Katrina had just split up, and Kabir disclosed that things were not comfortable between them when he and Aditya contacted him for Ek Tha Tiger.

Kabir said that he couldn’t believe it when Salman agreed to do the film. “We were going back from Salman’s house. This was the day Salman finally said yes that we were doing the film. Katrina had already signed the film. She was Zoya. Katrina is just like a family to me. She is extremely close to Mini (Mathur), kids and me. Vicky is also now an integral part of our family. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage when they had broken up, so it wasn’t like comfortable. I told him I wanted Katrina and he knew my connection with her,” Kabir told casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India’s The Bombay Dreams.

Kabir continued, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I were driving back from Salman’s place Galaxy (apartment) to Yash Raj studios and we were silent because we had just cast Salman Khan for the first time for Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger), Katrina was (already) there. I think for about 5-10 mins we kept silent and then he said, ‘yaar bahot badi casting hai (Friend, this is an incredible casting)’. And the very next day we announced it.”

Salman and Katrina collaborated in Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 following the huge success of Ek Tha Tiger. In addition to the Tiger franchise, they co-starred in Bharat together, as Priyanka Chopra withdrew from the film because of her wedding with Nick Jonas.

