Salman Khan Birthday: The Bhaijaan of Bollywood was the Jaan of these actresses

MUMBAI :The title of Salman Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan perfectly suits his real-life image. Salman is known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, but he has been Jaan of many actresses.

The actor celebrates his 57th birthday today, but he is still single. Today, on his birthday let’s look at the list of actresses Salman was linked up with.

Salman Khan – Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were in a relationship in the early 90s. Reportedly, they were even supposed to get married soon, but things didn’t work out and they parted ways. Currently, Salman and Sangeeta are good friends.

Salman Khan – Somy Ali

According to reports, Salman was in a relationship with actress Somy Ali for around seven years. But, they broke up and the latter went to South Florida to continue her studies.

Salman Khan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most publicized relationships and breakups was between Salman and Aishwarya. Reportedly, the two fell in love during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. But, after a couple of years they broke up and the reason was said to be marriage. According to reports, Salman wanted to marry Aishwarya, but the actress was not keen on getting married soon as she was just starting her career.

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina’s relationship also made it to the headlines for many years. But, they broke up and Katrina later started dating Ranbir Kapoor. But, Salman and Katrina are now friends and share a great working relationship.



Salman Khan – Iulia Vantur

After Katrina Kaif, there have been rumours of Salman dating Iulia Vantur. She is also very close to the Khan family and was recently seen at Salman’s birthday bash as well. Salman and Iulia have never spoken up about their relationship.



