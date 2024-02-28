Salman Khan honors late dogs at Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premiere

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's recent appearance at Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premiere was not just about supporting his friend's production; it was also a touching tribute to his beloved dogs. Despite being competitors, Salman and Aamir share a deep friendship, evident in Salman's presence at the event.

Salman's stylish entry at the premiere caught attention, as he sported his signature denim pants paired with a plain black t-shirt and a checked formal jacket. However, what stood out was the customized jacket featuring pictures of his late dogs, showing his love and remembrance for them.

The star-studded event saw Salman and Aamir embracing warmly and engaging in a long conversation, showcasing their strong bond. Other Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sharman Joshi also graced the occasion, adding to the starry affair.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, marks her return to directing after 13 years. The film, based on a story by Bipalap Goswami, features a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. With Aamir and Kiran actively promoting the film, anticipation is high for its release on March 1, 2024.

Salman's tribute to his late dogs at the premiere added a personal touch to the star-studded event, highlighting his emotional side and garnering admiration from fans and peers alike.

