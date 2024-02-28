Dange, Laapataa Ladies and other content releasing on this Friday

From series Sunflower season 2 to movie Dange, here is the content you will see releasing this week across platforms
Dange, Laapataa Ladies

MUMBAI: We can see some good content is on the way, with the rise in the demand of great content the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver the same, well now we have seen some great trailers of good movies that are coming in the month of March. And now let's see the list of series and movies that are all set to release this week.

Sunflower season 2

After the successful run of season 1 Zee5 series titled Sunflower is back with another season, the teaser was out much before teasing some dose of thrillers in the season 2, and now the series is all set to hit the ott platform Zee5 on 1st March. The shows stars great names like Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi

Dange

Movie Dange is all set to hit the big screens this week, the trailer of the movie is already getting good reviews and the fans are waiting for the movie based on the college drama on real life incident, Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, T.J. Bhanu, Nikita Dutta will be released on 1st march.

Laapataa Ladies  

Another movie that is the talk of the town is movie Laapataa Ladies, with its unique concept and comedy in the trailer the movie is grabbing the attention of the fans, well the movie has names like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya, and it will on big screens this week on 1st March.

Operation Valentine

The trailer of the movie Operation Valentine has been the talk of the town when it was out and comparisons were made with the movie Fighter, well the trailer was loved the fans are waiting for the release of the movie. Movie Operation Valentine has Manushi Chhillar, Varun Tej in the lead, and it will release on 1st March on big screens at the pan India level.

Well these are the content that are all set to release this week on 1st march across platforms, and for which movie or series you are excited, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

