Salman Khan left short of words with questions about his and Aishwarya Rai's beloved movie in an old video

When it comes to his private life, the gossip has always had something to say about it. Throughout his career, Salman, the most sought-after bachelor in Bollywood, has been connected to multiple women. In addition, a lot of attention was paid to his connection with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among Bollywood's most gifted performers. With his exceptional acting abilities, captivating personality, and other attributes, the actor never fails to throw his followers into a collective meltdown. Salman's most recent appearance in a film was in Tiger 3.

In the 1990s, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs. The reason behind their breakup, according to some who are unaware, was the actor's violent actions during their two years of dating.

At present, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan. But it was Salman and Aishwarya's on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that still has the power to melt hearts and take moviegoers back to a time when their endearing friendship was known to turn the town red.

Salman Khan found it difficult to move on following his split with Aishwarya. However, we just came across a video in which the actor was seen becoming mute when asked about Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the movie he and Aishwarya co-starred in. The video appeared to be from one of the actor's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo promotional appearances.

The journalist in the old video is seen asking Salman if he thinks there are any parallels between PRDP and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya are both wearing lavender-colored sarees, and the plot, background, and overall style of these two films are somewhat similar.

Nevertheless, Salman appeared to be at a loss for words when the reporter posed this query. After hearing this, Anupam Kher threw shade at the reporter by saying, "Apka address puch raha hain ye maan me."

Furthermore, Anupam gave the actress a push after Sonam Kapoor said that the PRDP poster was better. Salman responded beautifully, pointing out that both the PRDP and Hum Dil De Chuke posters were attractive.

Netizens flocked to the comment area as soon as the Salman Khan video went popular to share their thoughts. In response to the videos, some viewers criticized Sonam Kapoor for claiming that her and Salman's film was superior, while others thought it was impolite to inquire about the actors' previous relationships. Some users even claimed to have seen the actor's eyes hurting.

Tadap Tadap is a beloved song from the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam film starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, did you know that whenever this song was played on the sets, Salman Khan used to scream in pain? Ismail Darbar, the song's composer, once said in an old show that he used to yell at everyone to stop playing the song on set since he saw the actor in agony.

