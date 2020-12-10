Salman Khan poses with 'Mother earth'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a picture from his farm on social media on Instagram.

In the image, the actor is seen working with a handpick axe in his farm.

"Mother earth ...." Salman captioned the image, which currently has over 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Salman is currently seen hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss on television.

His last big screen outing was in the third installment of "Dabangg", where he was seen reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey.

Salman is now gearing up for the release of "Radhe", which also features Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.