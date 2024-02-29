Salman Khan's grand entry in Jamnagar amid tight security for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Salman chose a laid-back airport ensemble. He accessorized his ensemble with black shoes to go with his olive-green denim shirt and slacks. Salman also gave a wave to the photographers positioned outside the airport in Jamnagar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 10:42
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Y-plus security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Early on Thursday morning, the actor was photographed leaving Jamnagar airport with his personal bodyguard Shera and other security guards.

(Also read: Must Read! Tiger vs Pathaan not shelved, movie is very much in the making, read more )

Manish Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor had traveled to Jamnagar earlier to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. Because of their strong family connections to Jamnagar, the Ambani family has always had a particular place in the city. On March 1, there will be about 50 landings at Jamnagar airport, which typically sees fewer than ten landings every day. Reliance is renovating the entire airport as well as the path leading to the RIL refinery complex.

At the pre-wedding festivities, well-known worldwide performers like magician David Blaine and singer Rihanna are scheduled to perform. Prominent Indian singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, and Arijit Singh will be performing.

Day 1 of the pre-wedding celebration on March 1-3 is titled An Evening in Everland, and the dress code is "elegant cocktail." A Walk on the Wildside is scheduled for Day 2, and "jungle fever" is the recommended attire. There will be two events on the last day as well. The first one, Tusker Trails, advises "casual chic" attire because visitors are anticipated to delve further into Jamnagar's verdant atmosphere. Hastakshar, the last celebration, demands a formal evening dressed in traditional Indian attire.

(Also read: Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan? )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit-  News 18

