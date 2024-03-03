Salman Khan's hilarious mishap: getting drunk on the sets of Chal Mere Bhai

Salman Khan shares a funny anecdote from the filming of Chal Mere Bhai, revealing how he accidentally got intoxicated while trying to portray a drunken character on set.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, the beloved Bollywood star, has entertained audiences for decades with his charismatic performances. While he typically keeps his personal life private, a recent revelation from his past film sets has caught the attention of fans.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan several years ago, Salman Khan shared a humorous incident from the shooting of his film Chal Mere Bhai. Despite initially denying instances of being intoxicated on set, Salman eventually admitted to one memorable mishap.

In a scene from Chal Mere Bhai, Salman and co-star Sanjay Dutt were required to play drunken characters. Struggling to authentically portray the inebriated state, Salman decided to have a few drinks to enhance his performance naturally. However, consuming alcohol on an empty stomach proved to be a mistake, as Salman quickly became intoxicated.

As a result, Salman found himself unable to lip-sync the song's lyrics accurately, leading to the cancellation of the day's shoot. Despite the unexpected turn of events, the incident has since become a humorous anecdote from Salman's illustrious career.

Released in 2000, Chal Mere Bhai was a comedy film directed by Deepak Shivdasani and David Dhawan. Alongside Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the film featured Karisma Kapoor in prominent roles and was well-received by audiences.

Following the success of his recent blockbuster Tiger 3, Salman Khan has been linked to several upcoming projects. While fans eagerly anticipate his future endeavors, Salman's candid revelation about his mishap on the sets of Chal Mere Bhai offers a delightful glimpse into the lighter side of Bollywood's superstar.

Credit: News 18 

