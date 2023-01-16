Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis, Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with Vitiligo; check out the list of actors who have been diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders

MUMBAI: Many people feel that as actors live a lavish life they don't get disorders and diseases that common people might get. However, there are many stars who have been diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders.

Check out the list of the celebs below…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A few months ago, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The main symptoms of the disorder are weak, painful or aching muscles.

Mamta Mohandas

image256.png

Recently, one more South actress spoke about being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Mamta Mohandas revealed that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune disease called Vitiligo.

Salman Khan

image257.png

A few years ago, it was reported that Salman Khan was diagnosed with Trigeminal neuralgia. It’s a condition that causes painful sensations like an electric shock on one side of the face.

Yami Gautam

image258.png

Yami Gautam is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. In 2021, the actress had opened up about suffering from a skin condition called keratosis pilaris.

Varun Dhawan

image259.png

Last year, Varun Dhawan had revealed that he has been suffering from vestibular hypofunction. The actor at an event had said, “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:47

