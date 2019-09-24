News

Samir Soni to star opposite Shilpa Shetty in her comeback film, Nikamma

MUMBAI: Popular television and film actor Samir Soni has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite a long time. Samir has many hit television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Parichay and films like China Gate, Lajja, Baghban, Fashion, I Hate Luv Storys, and Student of the Year to his credit.

Now the actor is back and is all set to star opposite Shilpa Shetty in her comeback movie, Nikamma.

Shilpa has also been a part of the film industry for a long time, and she will be back after thirteen years. Samir will soon be romancing her on screen. Sharing about his excitement of working with Shilpa, Sameer said in a media interaction that he has met her a lot of times and she is one of the sweetest persons he knows.

He further said that he has an important role in the movie and that he will be playing Shilpa’s on-screen husband. He is happy that the role is afull- fledged one.

Sammer was last seen in Student of the Year 2, whereas Shilpa was last seen as a judge on the show Super Dancer. 

