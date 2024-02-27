Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rihti Hetty to Lokesh Kanagraj and Shankar here is the list of upcoming movies of these blockbuster directors
MUMBAI: We can see some movies are been made and great content coming from some brilliant minds of filmmakers, with their different movies in different genres these directors have created a solid space in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look for the new movies of the filmmakers.

Having said that let us see few of the upcoming movies of different blockbuster directors

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

No doubt has been a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming movie of the filmmaker is Love And War that has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 2025.

Rohit Shetty

Indeed Rohit Shetty is one of the most loved directors and he is also considered as one of the bankable directors of Indian cinema, currently the director is working on his upcoming movie Singham Again which is the next chapter in the cop universe. The filmmaker also has a few movies like Simmba 2 and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

One of the of the popular names coming from the south industry is Lokesh Kanagraj, the filmmaker who has given movies like Kaithi, Vikram and recently Leo that had Thalapathi Vijay in the leading role, there are many reports that are saying that Lokesh Kanagraj will be collaborating with Mega star Rajinikanth for his upcoming movie ‘Thalaivar 171’ there are many reports which are also saying that there will be sequel of movie Leo.

SS Rajamouli

The Baahubali and RRR director has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over the internet with his great vision and direction, no doubt the fans always look forward to the new movies of the filmmaker and now there are many reports that are saying that the director has collaborated with the actor Mahesh Babu for SSMB 22

Atlee

After creating a solid mark at the pan India level with the movie Jawan that had superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, the fans are eagerly looking forward to see some great Mass movie coming from the side of the filmmaker Atlee, currently the filmmaker is getting up for upcoming movie Baby John that has Varun Dhawan in the leading role, he will be not directing the movie but he is the producer of the movie, there are many reports which are saying that director is looking forward to collaborate Shahrukh Khan once again.

Shankar

Another most loved director of all time Shankar, the director has given movies like Robot, 2. 0, Aparichit, I and a few others who got immense love from the pants not only from south but also from the north. The fans are now waiting for his new movie, the director has movie Indian 2, that has superstar Kamal Hassan in the leading role, and the filmmaker also has the movie titled Game Changer that has Ram Charan in the leading role.

Well these are the movies which are much awaited once coming from some blockbuster directors from our industry, what are your views on this list and which movie are you excited for, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

Latest Videos
