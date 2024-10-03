Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about his love for music amidst announcing his own Music Label, ‘Music brings me great joy and peace’

MUMBAI :Known for his opulent and visually stunning films, Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only fascinated audiences in India but has also left an indelible mark on the international podium. The filmmaker’s love for music is no secret and he has recently launched his own music label ‘Bhansali Music’.

SLB has now opened up about his undying passion and love for music. He said, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music" I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connection that I feel when I listen to or create music.”

From Deewani Mastani", ‘Ghoomar’ to ‘Meri Jaan’, Sanjay has dished out breathtakingly refreshing songs over the years with his collaborations with composers like Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma, among others.

He spares no effort in bringing out the best in his composers, lyricists, and singers, creating heart-touching melodies that resonate with the human soul.

