Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan is a very media friendly person and always poses for the shutterbugs happily. Her gym spotting always grabs everyone’s attention, however recently she did something different and has left everyone surprised.

Well, Sara didn’t pose for the paparazzi and ran inside a building. Netizens have hilarious reactions to why the actress did that. Check out the video below...

A netizen commented, "Makeup nhi kiya tha.” Another netizen wrote, “Arey.. Kam se kam uss doggie ka pic toh daal dete jo uske pichhe pada tha.” One more Instagram user commented, “Zor se tatti ayi hogi.” Check out the comments below...

Why do you think Sara ran like this without posing for the paparazzi? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Sara’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight, and Jagan Shakti's next with Tiger Shroff. While Ae Watan Mere Watan will get an OTT release, the release dates of other projects are not yet revealed.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a biopic on Usha Mehta and a few days ago, a teaser of the film was released. It will be directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar. Apart from Sara, the movie also stars Richard Bhakti Klein and Alexx O'Nell.

There have been reports that she has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 and Homi Adajania’s Merder Mubarak. However, there’s no official announcement about them.

