Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

Sara Ali Khan always happily poses for the paparazzi, but recently she ran inside a building without posing for the shutterbugs, and she is getting trolled for the same. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan is a very media friendly person and always poses for the shutterbugs happily. Her gym spotting always grabs everyone’s attention, however recently she did something different and has left everyone surprised.

Also Read:  Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan next film together to be titled Murder Mubarak?

Well, Sara didn’t pose for the paparazzi and ran inside a building. Netizens have hilarious reactions to why the actress did that. Check out the video below...

A netizen commented, "Makeup nhi kiya tha.” Another netizen wrote, “Arey.. Kam se kam uss doggie ka pic toh daal dete jo uske pichhe pada tha.” One more Instagram user commented, “Zor se tatti ayi hogi.” Check out the comments below...

Why do you think Sara ran like this without posing for the paparazzi? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Sara’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight, and Jagan Shakti's next with Tiger Shroff. While Ae Watan Mere Watan will get an OTT release, the release dates of other projects are not yet revealed.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a biopic on Usha Mehta and a few days ago, a teaser of the film was released. It will be directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar. Apart from Sara, the movie also stars Richard Bhakti Klein and Alexx O'Nell.

There have been reports that she has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 and Homi Adajania’s Merder Mubarak. However, there’s no official announcement about them.

Also Read:  “There are so many talented actresses, why take her?” Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan on the biopic of Usha Mehta

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Ae Watan Mere Watan Vicky Kaushal Gaslight Tiger Shroff Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Charulata comes back to take revenge and the Oswal family is sacred!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a special love for Prints, check out some of her cool outfits
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion and lifestyle update for our readers and we can’t wait to share...
Docu-series 'The Romantics' to feature Rishi Kapoor, his association with Yash Chopra
MUMBAI :One of the most revered actors of Hindi cinema Rishi Kapoor will be featured in the upcoming docu-series 'The...
Ranndeep Rai's journey from Teen hearthrob to the leading man of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI :  Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always...
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan is a very media friendly person and always poses for the shutterbugs happily. Her gym spotting...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party
Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session o
Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more
After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer
After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride-to-be Kiara Advani