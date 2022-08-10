“There are so many talented actresses, why take her?” Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan on the biopic of Usha Mehta

Actress Sara Ali Khan is getting some unhealthy and negative comments for her new movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, netizens are asking why the makers have selected her, there are so many good actresses.
Sara Ali Khan on biopic on Usha Mehta

MUMBAI : Actress Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans over time, with her amazing contributions. She is one such name who is known not only for her beautiful acting but also for her looks. The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie of the actress titled ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and recently we have seen a small teaser of the movie. The fans are appreciating the lead actress Sara Ali Khan in the teaser, the actress will be seen playing the character of Usha Mehta in the movie, and she is looking amazing in the teaser itself.

Having said that, on the one side where the fans are appreciating the actress and she is getting a lot of love, on the other hand, a few people are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – Salman Khan happy with Pathaan’s success; calls Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him

As we can see from these comments, many people are questioning why the makers have taken Sara Ali Khan, there are so many talented actresses in the Bollywood industry, and why do they always have to select star kids? Whereas many people are saying that she doesn't know how to act and this is a wrong casting.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Sara Ali Khan for her upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

What are your views on this and how excited are you about the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, do let us know in the comment section below.
 
What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Sara Ali Khan for her upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

