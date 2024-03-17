Sara Ali Khan opens up on being raised by her single mother Amrita Singh; ‘you are the mover and initiator of your life’

MUMBAI :Sara Ali Khan has cemented her place in the world of movies. She has been part of many hit films and is currently seen in the OTT movie Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a stellar cast including Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karisma Kapoor. It Premiered on Netflix today.

Sara, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is now living with her mother after the couple’s divorce. Sara has now opened up on being raised by a single mother and how she was taught never to depend on anyone. Sara said, “I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala. It’s not that I don’t get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can’t be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn’t work like that.”

Sara will next be seen in Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, the film will begin streaming on 21st March.

