News

Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to amp up a classic white top and denim combination

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 07:31 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal which is all set to hit the screen soon. The actress is rocking every look which is better and quirkier than the previous one and is giving us fashion goals.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared, " Looks can be deceptive

Hum doodh ke dhule hai nahi

#LoveAajKal  "

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8AwlqvJcKv/

The actress looks stunning with a  pleated white off-shoulder fluffed top and has a wrap-around bow at the waist and paired it with denim shorts and adding some more hue, the actress paired hot pink pumps with a high top knot bun and had all the attention.

Sara never fails to impress as she makes some breathtaking fashion statements and all the looks can be easily recreated. More so, this look is extremely fresh and breezy which is giving us all the inspiration. Sara has won several accolades for her debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

Sara Ali Khan has beautifully brought every character to life and the awards that she has achieved reflects that which truly also shows the success that she has garnered for herself ever since the debut.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

Tags > Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal, Kedarnath, Simmba, Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Coolie No.1, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days