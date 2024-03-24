Sara Ali Khan talks about her failures, reveals about taking time to move on from Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was received well by the audience as well as critics. Post that, she was seen in Ranveer Singh-led Simmba, which proved to be one of the top-grossers of the year. But her following films, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1, couldn't do well. Now Sara has opened up about the effect these failures had on her.

Sara Ali Khan, whose Murder Mubarak started streaming on Netflix from March 15, is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. During a conversation with India Today, the actress opened up about being self-critical and how the failure of her movies Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 left a huge impact on her.

The actress said that she feels lucky because the media is fond of her, and all the members of the fraternity always treat her warmly during interviews. Acknowledging the love of fans, she said that they are fast at forgiving her. However, she added that she is very critical of her work and takes time to forgive herself.

"After an Atrangi Re, I was forgiven for Love Aaj Kal, and it took Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to start forgiving myself. I take longer to forgive myself than my audience. But hopefully, with a film like this (Ae Watan Mere Watan), there would be more love from the audience and more forgiveness from my side," she said.

"Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 together was the only time where I truly had to face that. And it took really long. It took me years to get over it. I think I am about to (get over)," she added.

Talking about the process she followed, the actress said that she was able to move on from her failures while promoting her subsequent films, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. "Because I realized that it's fully in the past," she mentioned while adding that she learnt from her failures, but didn't fully forgive herself until now.

"I have a feeling that this (Ae Watan Mere Watan) is going to be my reward," Sara concluded.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on Prime Video on March 21. The patriotic film is set in the pre-Independence era and is based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Kannan Iyer directed the film, which is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Apart from Sara, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

After this, she will be seen in Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro... In Dino, a sequel to the filmmaker's much-loved 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in the lead, the film is slated to hit cinemas on September 13, 2024.

