Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani: A glamorous presence in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ishika Jaiwani has captured the attention of netizens with her stunning resemblance to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Known for her stylish and beautiful appearance, Ishika has become a familiar face on social media, often sharing photos and reels with Sara on her Instagram.

Working as Sara Ali Khan's body double in Bollywood, Ishika has been a part of several ad and film shoots, showcasing her close association with the actress. Her photos with Sara and their uncanny resemblance have gone viral, earning her a strong following on social media.

Also Read: Throwback! When Sara Ali Khan revealed about her intimate relationships at step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's show

Beyond her work as a body double, Ishika is also known for her close bond with Sara Ali Khan's family. She has shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan, Sara's father, and another with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara's brother who is set to make his acting debut in Bollywood.

With her glamorous presence and striking similarity to Sara Ali Khan, Ishika Jaiwani is making a mark in the Hindi film industry, captivating audiences with her charm and talent.

Also Read: Throwback! When Sara Ali Khan revealed about her intimate relationships at step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.