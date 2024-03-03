Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani: A glamorous presence in Bollywood

Meet Ishika Jaiwani, the doppelganger of Sara Ali Khan, who not only shares her striking looks but also works in the Hindi film industry.
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Ishika Jaiwani has captured the attention of netizens with her stunning resemblance to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Known for her stylish and beautiful appearance, Ishika has become a familiar face on social media, often sharing photos and reels with Sara on her Instagram.

Working as Sara Ali Khan's body double in Bollywood, Ishika has been a part of several ad and film shoots, showcasing her close association with the actress. Her photos with Sara and their uncanny resemblance have gone viral, earning her a strong following on social media.

Beyond her work as a body double, Ishika is also known for her close bond with Sara Ali Khan's family. She has shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan, Sara's father, and another with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara's brother who is set to make his acting debut in Bollywood.

With her glamorous presence and striking similarity to Sara Ali Khan, Ishika Jaiwani is making a mark in the Hindi film industry, captivating audiences with her charm and talent.

Credit: DNA

