‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ brought back the hit Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 19:48
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the magical on-screen couple who is all over the hearts of the audience these days. The teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released yesterday and gave a treat of a musical love saga after a very long time, bringing back the mind-blowing chemistry of the most good-looking pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Having raised the excitement among the audience, the teaser has made the fans go gaga after glimpsing this great modern-day pair on the screen.

It was indeed just the beginning of the on-screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in their last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that collected immense love from the audience. Now after the release of the teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the desire to watch this blockbuster Jodi back, with pure love and romance on the screen is fulfilled. Undoubtedly, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look amazing together on the screen. Both are the superstars of this generation who enjoys a wide loyal fan following across the nation.

Watching them on the screen often reminds the era of Ranbir-Deepika, SRK-Kajol, Hrithik-Aishwarya, Akshay-Katrina, etc. While these hit Jodis ruled our hearts for almost a decade, now in this modern time it's Kartik Kiara who is going to set the bars of romance in this out-and-out pure musical love saga.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 19:48

