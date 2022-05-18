Scandalous! When Karishma Kapoor slammed these actress for speaking ill of her family

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses that Bollywood has ever seen and she still carries that confidence and grace just as beautifully.

Bollywood has always been an extremely controversial and competitive industry and many a times, actors and actresses were often pitted against each other. At times, there are some amicable relations maintained, while many a times, they look at each other as rivals and a cold war is often witnessed.

Many such incidences of cold wars between actresses, made headlines and many leading ladies in the industry were seen at loggerheads with each other. Manisha Koirala, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt were amongst those celebrities who made headlines. They were all leading ladies of the 90s era and reportedly, their rivalry was highlighted when Karisma Kapoor defended her family legacy over some comments by the actresses.

In a conversation with the Stardust magazine, Karisma recalled how Pooja Bhatt had insulted her mother. The actress said, “You tell me, what was my fault? It was Pooja Bhatt who said something derogatory about my mother and I obviously reacted strongly to that since she had no business talking about her.”

Karisma also went on to recall one incident with Manisha Koirala where the ‘Mann’ actress had called Karishma a mixed-up kid. In the conversation Karishma expressed her wish that these actresses should just keep their mouths shut and she couldn’t understand what was wrong with them. She said that these actresses somehow always managed to drag her name and that she was proud of being a ‘Kapoor’. Karisma went on to say that she couldn’t help the poor girls if they didn’t have a surname that they could boast about.

Karisma, being a Kapoor, is definitely proud of her legacy and the importance the name carried for generations in Bollywood. She claimed that Manisha’s statement was ridiculous and that she had no reason to be jealous of the actress.

