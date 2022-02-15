SCOOP! Ranbir Kapoor has a bad reputation of being a gossipmonger but he doesn’t gossip at all: Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantastical drama Brahmastra later in the year. The movie marks their first collaboration.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. While talking about the film recently with Siddharth Kannan, the actor also opened up a bit about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

When asked about Ranbir striking the ‘Gangubai namaste’ pose for photographers recently, Alia said that she found the whole bit ‘really cute’.

Stating that Ranbir loves her in the Gangubai avatar, Alia Bhatt said, “He (Ranbir Kapoor) loves it when I become Gangubai. He finds it very entertaining. And I think that was the best thing he did that day. It was a big deal to me. It was just really cute.”

Further praising the love of her life, Alia said that Ranbir has been nothing but supportive of her journey since she has known him, and that he has never said a bad thing about anyone in the industry. “He has a bad reputation of being a gossipmonger but he doesn’t gossip at all,” she clarified.

