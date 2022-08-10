With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Well, this is his fifth flop in a row.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 18:51
movie_image: 
With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar has had many ups and downs in his career. While some films of the actor have worked very well, some have turned out to be disasters. But, things changed for him after 2012, especially after Rowdy Rathore. Well, the actor did star in a few flops after Rowdy Rathore, but most of his releases were super hits.

In fact, after 2015, he had not given any flops and there were only hit films in his kitty since 2016. Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz; all these movies did very well at the box office.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar remembers his late mother on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

However, the pandemic has changed things for Akshay. His movie Bell Bottom was released amid the pandemic, and it had not done well at the box office. But, post the pandemic, his movie Sooryavanshi had become a super hit at the box office.

But, 2022 was a good year for Akshay. He had four back-to-back flops last year, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu; all were big budget movies and none did well at the box office.

It was expected that Akshay will start 2023 with a bang with Selfiee. But, totally the opposite has happened as the movie has turned out to be a disaster. So, the star now has five back-to-back box office flops which is surely not a great thing.

Akshay has some interesting films lined up like Capsule Gill, Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Hera Pher 3, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Well, the release date of only Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been announced, and it is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

Also Read: Selfiee box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer fails to show any big jump over the weekend

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Akshay Kumar Selfiee Bachchhan Paandey Samrat Prithviraj Raksha Bandhan Ram Setu CAPSULE GILL Oh My God 2 Soorarai Pottru Hera Pheri 3 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Unlocking the Power of Intuition Through Psychic Readings
MUMBAI :Psychic readings can be a powerful tool for unlocking the power of your intuition. By connecting with an...
Karan Kundra lashes out on trolls on twitter after they accused him of shading Tejasswi Prakash and assures TejRan fans that all is well! READ Tweets!
MUMBAI:Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. The duo met in...
With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops
MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar has had many ups and downs in his career. While some films of the actor have worked very well, some...
Experts Believe Dogetti Can Outrun The Sandbox And Fantom In 2023
MUMBAI :The cryptocurrency market has undergone significant changes since Bitcoin's initial bull run in 2016. Investors...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat makes an entry as Garry’s wife
Recent Stories
With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops
With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops

Latest Video

Related Stories
netizens reacts
“Why did you postpone the movie if there were no changes made,” say netizens as they react to the 'no changes made' statement by the makers of Adipurush
“Didn't expect this from you Alia Bhatt” netizens trolls Alia Bhatt as she throws her dress sideways to show her legs
“Didn't expect this from you Alia Bhatt,” say netizens as they troll Alia Bhatt about her latest outfit and This gesture
100% his fault`
Akshay Kumar takes onus of his films not working, says it's 100% his fault
Rani Mukerji
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Know the real story on which Rani Mukerji starrer is based on
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty spills the beans about his first meeting with son-in-law K.L. Rahul
Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade
Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade