With Selfiee getting disastrous response, Akshay Kumar now has five back-to-back box office flops

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar has had many ups and downs in his career. While some films of the actor have worked very well, some have turned out to be disasters. But, things changed for him after 2012, especially after Rowdy Rathore. Well, the actor did star in a few flops after Rowdy Rathore, but most of his releases were super hits.

In fact, after 2015, he had not given any flops and there were only hit films in his kitty since 2016. Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz; all these movies did very well at the box office.

However, the pandemic has changed things for Akshay. His movie Bell Bottom was released amid the pandemic, and it had not done well at the box office. But, post the pandemic, his movie Sooryavanshi had become a super hit at the box office.

But, 2022 was a good year for Akshay. He had four back-to-back flops last year, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu; all were big budget movies and none did well at the box office.

It was expected that Akshay will start 2023 with a bang with Selfiee. But, totally the opposite has happened as the movie has turned out to be a disaster. So, the star now has five back-to-back box office flops which is surely not a great thing.

Akshay has some interesting films lined up like Capsule Gill, Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Hera Pher 3, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Well, the release date of only Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been announced, and it is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

