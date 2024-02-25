Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's three wedding ceremonies, Vivek Vaswani recalls his memories from the weddings; ‘All three weddings happened in one day’

MUMBAI: Producer Vivek Vaswani made it his objective to strategically debut Shah Rukh Khan when he was still a newbie. Vivek was invited to SRK's wedding to the love of his life, Gauri Khan in 1991 because the two became close friends. Vivek remembered attending Shah Rukh's wedding and related stories from that period in a recent interview.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek revealed that Shah Rukh still lived with him at his parent's home at the time of the actor's wedding. Vivek gave the newlyweds a five-day stay at a hotel in Mumbai as a wedding present. Following that, they moved into an apartment owned by director Aziz Mirza.

“After the wedding, we took Gauri to Darjeeling because we had to shoot the title song of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. When they returned to Bombay, of course, they couldn’t stay at my house so as a gift, I gave them five days at Sun n Sand, then they moved to Aziz’s house,” he remembered and said that to pay for this gift, he had to borrow money from his father.

Regarding his memories from the weddings, Vivek Vaswani stated that the “food was great”. “It was a fabulous wedding, everything was very nice. It was so much fun,” he said, remembering that Aziz Mirza was also present. Vivek revealed that Gauri's brother and Shah Rukh's childhood friends were having a great time at the wedding, but since he doesn't drink, he was happy to watch the festivities from the sidelines. Additionally, according to Vivek, the couple had a registered wedding and was married by both Muslim and Hindu customs. “All three weddings happened in one day,” he shared.

Regarding Gauri, Vivek mentioned that although they didn't spend much time together, he always thought of her as a "warm and cordial" individual. He also mentioned how he first met Gauri socially and mentioned how kind she has always been to him.

Early in Shah Rukh Khan's career, Vivek Vaswani helped him; yet, he likes to maintain that he is not a reason for Shah Rukh's success but only a way to help him reach his destination.

