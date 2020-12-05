Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to shoot for Pathan in Abu Dhabi; details inside

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. The star has resumed work after a long break in November.

Shah Rukh got back on a movie set after he returned from Dubai post the IPL 2020 season. As the actor has film Pathan in the pipeline, the movie went on floors in Mid-November. After shooting in Mumbai, the latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will be shooting for Pathan in Abu Dhabi next. Post wrapping the Mumbai schedule, the crew is heading to UAE in January 2021. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the cast and crew will be heading to Abu Dhabi and the next schedule of the film is to start from January 2021.

Further, the report stated that the trio will be shooting for the film together. They will be reportedly shooting their portions together in UAE. According to the report, the team has made plans to shoot a major chunk of action sequences in the desert country.

The report also mentioned that after wrapping up the Abu Dhabi schedule, the team of Pathan is planning to jet off to the UK. The cast and crew of Pathan will be shooting another schedule in the UK. Reportedly, the team will finally wrap up the film in Mumbai. They are expected to complete shooting for the film in July, the reports stated.

The cherry on the cake is that, reportedly, the audience will get a chance to watch Shah Rukh Khan donning two distinct looks. As the actor has started shooting with his long hair, towards the end of the shooting schedule, he will be sporting a shorter hair look.

Are you excited to watch Pathan? Hit the comment section.

