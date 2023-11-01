Shah Rukh Khan gets support from the South for Pathaan, but why not from Bollywood?

MUMBAI : The much-awaited trailer of Pathaan was released yesterday. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles and the trailer has received a mixed response. Well, Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and a few more took to social media to share the trailer and praise it. But, not many A-list actors have tweeted about the trailer.

Salman Khan, who is reportedly also a part of Pathaan, has not yet shared the trailer. Ranveer Singh, who always supports his wife, has surprisingly also not shared anything about the Pathaan trailer. So, this has come as a surprise that Bollywood is not supporting Pathaan.

Meanwhile, the South film industry has come forward and supported SRK. Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan, and even SS Rajamouli have tweeted about the trailer. Check out their tweets below…

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan



Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

The trailer looks fab

The King returns!!!

Lots of @iamsrk . All the best to the entire team of Pathaan... https://t.co/TvtVhTIshk — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 10, 2023

We wonder if Bollywood now needs support from the South to make a mark as we all know that South films have been doing much better than Hindi films at the box office. Also, Pathaan will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well.

What do have to say about Bollywood actors not sharing anything about Pathaan trailer? Let us know in the comments below…

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The movie will mark SRK ’s comeback as a lead after a gap of four years. It’s an important film for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as the last few releases of all these actors had failed to make a mark at the box office.

