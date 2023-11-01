Shah Rukh Khan gets support from the South for Pathaan, but why not from Bollywood?

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was released yesterday, and surprisingly not many Bollywood A-list actors have praised or shared the trailer on social media. However, the film is getting support from stars down South.   
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 13:17
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from South for Pathaan, but why not from Bollywood?

MUMBAI : The much-awaited trailer of Pathaan was released yesterday. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles and the trailer has received a mixed response. Well, Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and a few more took to social media to share the trailer and praise it. But, not many A-list actors have tweeted about the trailer.

Salman Khan, who is reportedly also a part of Pathaan, has not yet shared the trailer. Ranveer Singh, who always supports his wife, has surprisingly also not shared anything about the Pathaan trailer. So, this has come as a surprise that Bollywood is not supporting Pathaan.

Also Read:  Pathaan trailer: Is Deepika Padukone playing the villain in the film? This scene gives a hint

Meanwhile, the South film industry has come forward and supported SRK. Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan, and even SS Rajamouli have tweeted about the trailer. Check out their tweets below…

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the South film industry has come forward and supported SRK. Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan, and even SS Rajamouli have tweeted about the trailer. Check out their tweets below…

We wonder if Bollywood now needs support from the South to make a mark as we all know that South films have been doing much better than Hindi films at the box office. Also, Pathaan will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well.

What do have to say about Bollywood actors not sharing anything about Pathaan trailer? Let us know in the comments below…

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The movie will mark SRK ’s comeback as a lead after a gap of four years. It’s an important film for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as the last few releases of all these actors had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read:  Pathaan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan get a good scope in trailer 2 with Salman Khan?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Pathaan trailer Deepika Padukone John Abraham Salman Khan Ranveer Singh SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Thalapathy Vijay Movie News TellyChakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 13:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Viaan finds out the truth about Katha expecting his offer!
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta convinces her father to buy the house, Shiva asks Raavi to have faith in the family
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Pappi calls Sid to bail him out, Ayaan hears the conversation
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
MUMBAI : New Year's is almost here and the world is lit up with feelings of excitement, love and togetherness. In many...
Dharampatni: Exclusive! Kavya will try and get married to Ravi and will get her Mother’s support!
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awa
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
Dhoom, New York and now Pathaan, YRF brings out the best in John Abraham to play the antagonist
Dhoom, New York and now Pathaan, YRF brings out the best in John Abraham to play the antagonist
Kartik Aaryan injures his leg after long shoot scene in ‘Shehzada’, shares pic of feet in ice water
Kartik Aaryan injures his leg after long shoot scene in ‘Shehzada’, shares pic of feet in ice water
Ranbir Kapoor gets irked with mom Neetu Kapoor at a meet and greet with Raha Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor gets irked with mom Neetu Kapoor at a meet and greet with Raha Kapoor