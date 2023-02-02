Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?

MUMBAI :We all know that 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood. Many biggies featuring big stars failed to make a mark at the box office. But thankfully, the year 2023 has started with a bang as Pathaan which was released on 25th January 2023, has been doing very well at the box office.

Well, one of the reasons that the film has been doing well can also be Salman’s cameo in it. The actor’s cameo in Pathaan has grabbed everyone’s attention and we can say that these two Khans have saved Bollywood.

However, not just Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, it looks like all three Khans, SRK, Salman, and Aamir are coming together to save Bollywood. While Salman and SRK have teamed up for Pathaan, reportedly Aamir has offered Salman a film.

According to reports, Aamir and Salman have been meeting each other and discussing a movie, which will be directed by RS Prasanna. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch a film starring Salman which is produced by Aamir.

Also, we cannot forget that Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Well, in the movie, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan didn’t share screen space as SRK’s scene was of the young Laal.

Meanwhile, how can we forget about the reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tiger 3? During Pathaan, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene came up, theatres became stadiums, and we can expect that again, when Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year. There will surely be fireworks on the big screens.

So yes, the Khans are coming together and they will surely save Bollywood.

