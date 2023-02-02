Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?

Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aamir Khan offering a film to Salman Khan and more; seems like the Khans are coming together to save Bollywood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?

MUMBAI :We all know that 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood. Many biggies featuring big stars failed to make a mark at the box office. But thankfully, the year 2023 has started with a bang as Pathaan which was released on 25th January 2023, has been doing very well at the box office.

Well, one of the reasons that the film has been doing well can also be Salman’s cameo in it. The actor’s cameo in Pathaan has grabbed everyone’s attention and we can say that these two Khans have saved Bollywood.

Also Read:  Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

However, not just Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, it looks like all three Khans, SRK, Salman, and Aamir are coming together to save Bollywood. While Salman and SRK have teamed up for Pathaan, reportedly Aamir has offered Salman a film.

According to reports, Aamir and Salman have been meeting each other and discussing a movie, which will be directed by RS Prasanna. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch a film starring Salman which is produced by Aamir.

Also, we cannot forget that Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Well, in the movie, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan didn’t share screen space as SRK’s scene was of the young Laal.

Meanwhile, how can we forget about the reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tiger 3? During Pathaan, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene came up, theatres became stadiums, and we can expect that again, when Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year. There will surely be fireworks on the big screens.

Also Read:  Is Salman Khan the reason behind the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

So yes, the Khans are coming together and they will surely save Bollywood.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Aamir Khan Tiger 3 Pathaan RS Prasanna Laal Singh Chaddha Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!
MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and they are...
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
MUMBAI: It is always a treat to watch our favourite Bollywood actresses in their various movies defining their craft....
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many relationships, but I made it clear that when I fall in love genuinely, I am a one-woman man and that is why I was so loyal to my pa
MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous...
Recent Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive
Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news of the day
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao
Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla, whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao