Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt who made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Pathaan’s box office success and called it ‘possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema”

Talking about Pathaan, Alia said, “We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe.”

Reacting on Pathaan breaking Brahmastra’s box office record, Alia said, “Every film should break every film's record. I am very happy with that.”

Reacting to the boycott trend Varun Dhawan said, “I don't want to talk about it. Why should we give so much importance to it? If people are liking it (Pathaan), then be happy. We should not discuss much about it. The collections are speaking about the reach of Indian cinema, of Hindi cinema. And when you have some of the biggest stars of this country in Pathaan, be it Shah Rukh sir, Salman bhai, Deepika Padukone and John, you are giving the audience what they want and that's entertainment."

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it released on 25th January 2023 and has earned ₹591 crores worldwide.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Varun will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

