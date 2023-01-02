Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it released on 25th January 2023 and has earned ₹591 crores worldwide.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 15:07
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt who made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Pathaan’s box office success and called it ‘possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema”

Also Read- Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Talking about Pathaan, Alia said, “We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe.” 

Reacting on Pathaan breaking Brahmastra’s box office record, Alia said, “Every film should break every film's record. I am very happy with that.”

Reacting to the boycott trend Varun Dhawan said, “I don't want to talk about it. Why should we give so much importance to it? If people are liking it (Pathaan), then be happy. We should not discuss much about it. The collections are speaking about the reach of Indian cinema, of Hindi cinema. And when you have some of the biggest stars of this country in Pathaan, be it Shah Rukh sir, Salman bhai, Deepika Padukone and John, you are giving the audience what they want and that's entertainment."

Also Read- AMAZING! Alia Bhatt inspires THIS Kumkum Bhagya’s actress

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it released on 25th January 2023 and has earned ₹591 crores worldwide.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Varun will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-hindustantimes

Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan Kalank Darlings Gully Boy Jug Jugg Jeeyo Student Of The Year Dilwale Main Tera Hero Coolie No.1 Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 15:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Dheeraj Dhoopar forecasts Mc Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 also Dubs Stan his absolute favorite
MUMBAI :The conclusive span of Bigg Boss season 16 is becoming more sturdy for the contestants locked inside the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Gurdas Maan to grace the show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Shraddha Arya grooves to some classic tunes in a towel as she gets ready for work
MUMBAI : One of the most well known actresses in the television industry right now is Shraddha Arya. She is widely...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat and Pakhi have been giving stellar performances in the show
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

Latest Video

Related Stories
"Aisa kam Karte hi Kyon Ho jisse mooh chhupana Pade" netizens trolls Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora for this video
"Aisa kam Karte hi Kyon Ho jisse mooh chhupana Pade" netizens trolls Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora for this video
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignore in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"
From Rihanna to Katy Perry, Hollywood stars who wore Indian Designers
From Rihanna to Katy Perry, Hollywood stars who wore Indian Designers
Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more; get ready for a roller coaster of remakes this year
Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more; get ready for a roller coaster of remakes this year