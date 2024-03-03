Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces about his early days, revealing that his first earning of Rs 50 came from working as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: As the legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is remembered following his passing at the age of 72, an old tale resurfaces about his concert being the venue for Shah Rukh Khan's first earning. The iconic actor, known for his roles in numerous Bollywood hits, shared this anecdote during the promotion of his film Raees in 2017.

During an interview, Shah Rukh Khan fondly recalled his early days, mentioning that he once worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. He and his friends earned Rs 50 for their services, which they used to visit the Taj Mahal. However, their journey back to Delhi took a turn for the worse when Shah Rukh fell ill after consuming a Pink lassi, a local beverage, which resulted in him throwing up all the way back home.

The story highlights the simplicity and humility of Shah Rukh Khan's beginnings, showcasing how even the biggest stars start from humble origins. His journey from working as an usher to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest superstars is truly inspiring.

Pankaj Udhas's passing has left a void in the music industry, but his legacy and contributions to music will always be cherished. Shah Rukh Khan's nostalgic tale serves as a reminder of the small moments that shape our lives and the unexpected places where we find our first taste of success.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to mesmerize audiences with his performances, his upcoming projects, including Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and King, are highly anticipated. The inclusion of his daughter Suhana Khan in the film King, set to go on floors in May 2024, adds an exciting dimension to his already illustrious career.

Credit: Pinkvilla

