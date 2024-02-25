Shahid Kapoor: Amazing! Quits smoking to set a healthy example for his daughter

MUMBAI: During a candid conversation on 'No Filter Neha' season 6, actor Shahid Kapoor revealed the personal reason behind his choice to quit smoking. The actor shared that his eight-year-old daughter, Misha, was the driving force behind his decision.

Shahid, who appeared on the podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia, reflected on his habit of hiding from smoking to shield his daughter from witnessing his smoking. It was during one of these hidden smoking sessions that he had a realization.

He recounted, "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is the day I decided to quit smoking."

Shahid Kapoor, who tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015, is a devoted father to Misha and their son, Zain. His decision to quit smoking not only benefits his own health but also sets a positive example for his children.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a science fiction romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. He is also gearing up for his upcoming film 'Deva'.

'No Filter Neha 6' is available for streaming on JioTV and JioTV+, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the lives of their favourite celebrities through engaging conversations.

Credit: Prokerala



