Shahid Kapoor: Amazing! Quits smoking to set a healthy example for his daughter

Shahid Kapoor shares his motivation for quitting smoking, citing his daughter Misha as the reason behind his decision, during an interview on 'No Filter Neha' season 6.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Shahid

MUMBAI: During a candid conversation on 'No Filter Neha' season 6, actor Shahid Kapoor revealed the personal reason behind his choice to quit smoking. The actor shared that his eight-year-old daughter, Misha, was the driving force behind his decision.

Shahid, who appeared on the podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia, reflected on his habit of hiding from smoking to shield his daughter from witnessing his smoking. It was during one of these hidden smoking sessions that he had a realization. 

He recounted, "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is the day I decided to quit smoking."

Also Read:Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024

Shahid Kapoor, who tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015, is a devoted father to Misha and their son, Zain. His decision to quit smoking not only benefits his own health but also sets a positive example for his children.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a science fiction romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. He is also gearing up for his upcoming film 'Deva'.

'No Filter Neha 6' is available for streaming on JioTV and JioTV+, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the lives of their favourite celebrities through engaging conversations.

Also Read:Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Emphasizes the Importance of Experimenting with Looks in Films: "I'm Here to Serve the Role, Not Myself"

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Shahid Kapoor smoking Misha daughter No Filter Neha Neha Dhupia podcast family health Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
MUMBAI: The actor Sikander Kher has spent the last 16 years working in the Hindi cinema industry and was most recently...
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
MUMBAI: The actor Sikander Kher has spent the last 16 years working in the Hindi cinema industry and was most recently...
Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice amid his son's cancer diagnosis; Says ‘They will help you but there’
MUMBAI: After learning in 2014 that his son Ayaan Hashmi had first-stage cancer, Emraan Hashmi went through a difficult...
Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz opens up about supporting his brother Asim Riaz through post-breakup phase
MUMBAI: Everyone was shocked to know earlier this year that prominent celebrity couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz...
Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, and has gone a long way. She will...
R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood
MUMBAI: During the trailer launch event of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan', actor R. Madhavan showered praise on his co-...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice amid his son's cancer diagnosis; Says ‘They will help you but there’
Janhvi
Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’
Ajay
R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood
Urmila
Urmila Matondkar: Nostalgia! Fondly recalls Shah Rukh Khan's warmth on 'Chamatkar' set