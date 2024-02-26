Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:28
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors with a good graph of movies and an even more amazing graph of performance as the audience love the character he chooses. The actor has been loved by millions and recently he stole the hearts of his fans with not one but two movies.

That’s right! While the audience was enjoying the new avatar of Shahid Kapoor in his latest movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the audience also got to re-watch the old days of Shahid Kapoor in the Imtiaz Ali hit movie Jab We Met.

Also read - Shahid Kapoor: Amazing! Quits smoking to set a healthy example for his daughter

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leads while Jab We Met starred Shahid Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan in leads. Both the movies received a lot of love from the audience.

Now things have become even more interesting as its Shahid Kapoor’s birthday. Well, actually Shahid Kapoor’s birthday was on 25th but his wife Mira Kapoor wished him today on Instagram and we must say it’s a pretty cute post. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures posted by Mira Kapoor, there is so much fun and chemistry we can see between the couple.

Recently, the audiences have been admiring a lot of new couples who are getting married and setting some couple goals but nobody can deny that the chemistry between Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor is nothing less than magic. The couple has set a unique example in the Hindi movie industry as this was an arranged marriage. The fans of the actor appreciate him for this and also admire Mira Kapoor as she gets spotted many times at various events with him.

Also read - Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:28

