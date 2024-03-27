Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor talked recently about the advantages of being an actor's kid in the movie industry despite being Pankaj Kapur's son. In a recent interview on No Filter Neha, he discussed how only superstars have real influence and that character actors are powerless. Right now, this video is popular on Reddit.

He stated, “Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai and all that, but you know character actors don’t have any power, only stars. Only superstars in big films, directors, and producers have power. If you start struggling in a BMW and then after the start you buy another BMW then what’s the fun of it? When you start with Shaimak (Davar, choreographer), you have to be in the last line. So, forget being behind a star – you are also behind your contemporaries.”

“You have to earn your right to be in the first row, to be more central as opposed to in the corner and so it’s a lot of work and I just love that. I love the fact that every step forward required so much effort and it meant so much and so the gratification that you felt when you earned it was so solid. it has to be difficult to get something. If you start struggling in a BMW and then buy another BMW, then what’s the fun of it? You should’ve traveled in trains, you should’ve wondered how you were going to get your photoshoot ke paise and all that,” he explained.

Shahid also opened up on his parents’ separation and how it affected him. “Because my parents were separated and there was this whole pride thing that I didn't wanna say anything to anybody, so I never told anybody. I told my dad that I’ve signed Film after I signed it. He didn’t even know,” he said.

Talking about how, despite brilliance, outsiders still do not obtain opportunities in the industry, Shahid said, “Even from the time you started to now, what is what is like the biggest difference? There are a lot of people who are from the fraternity and few very from the outside. I also came from outside actually, because I came from Delhi to Bombay with my mom and then I struggled. I didn’t have any channels. Talent is not being given an opportunity as much as it should and I pride myself in the fact that I am here because of the work that I did, and because of the Actor that I learned to become, and whatever it is, I give to the craft.”

Shahid Kapoor has begun filming for his upcoming movie, Deva. Last year, the action thriller was revealed.

Credit- News 18



