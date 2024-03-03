Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His chemistry with Kriti Sanon in the movie has been amazing. The film is doing great at the box office as well.

He has been one of the finest actors in the industry. He is also an amazing dancer. Shahid is a self-made actor and has himself carved his way into the Bollywood industry. Today, he is a big star and has a massive fan following.

He recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha. He spoke about everything happening in Bollywood. He has lashed out at the camp culture in Bollywood.

He revealed that the insiders in Bollywood do not accept the outsiders easily. He also requested his colleagues in Bollywood to let people work with whoever they want to and not to put them down. He then called these statements of his 'No filter Shahid'.

Neha then asked him if he hasn't been a part of any camps in Bollywood since the start of his career. Shahid said he does not have the quality of being a campy person. He recalled how he was not accepted in his class when he came from Delhi to Mumbai. He said he was badly treated that time.

He said that they were living in a rented house in Mumbai and used to change their houses every 11 months so he found it difficult to make friends. He then shared that when he went to Shiamak Davar's classes and college, he felt accepted and then he became an actor.

He said, "When I came into the industry, I realised this is also like a school. Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye ander."

He then said that he does not like this campy culture and everyone should be allowed to collaborate with whoever they want to. He feels nobody should diss anyone or put anyone down. He said that this happens in the fraternity and he does not like being bullied.

He said that he had a problem and didn't have the confidence when he was young. But now, if anyone bullies him he will bully them back.

