Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens want the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe

There are many comments that are saying they really want to see actor Shahid Kapoor in the spy universe and if possible in the movie Pathaan 2
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his amazing acting and dance contribution he has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies and posts of the actor Shahid Kapoor.

He has created a great mark in the industry but unfortunately till today we see the actor is not getting big production house movies, welI there are many people who are saying that why actor Shahid Kapoor is not been a part of big universes, we have Rohit Shetty copy universe and we also have YRF spy universe but unfortunately the actor is not the part of both these universe.

There are many people who are saying that the actor is underrated till today, only Kabir Singh is the movie which gave the actor his due, but before and after that the actor is still struggling to make his mark, no doubt he is one of the most versatile actor but unfortunately we don't see the actor working with big production house.

Shahid Kapoor opens up about feeling unaccepted in Bollywood

Many people are saying they really want to see the actor Shahid Kapoor in the movies of YRF Spy universe, if not that at least want to see him as the villain in movie Pathaan 2. The fans are commenting that they really want to see the negative side of the actor Shahid Kapoor.

No doubt it will be good to watch the actor Shahid Kapoor portraying his negative character in one of the spy universe movies and it will be a treat to watch him in the movie Pathaan 2 If ever got casted.

What are your views on these thoughts coming from the side of the fans for the actor Shahid Kapoor and do you really want to see in YRF spy universe movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Shahid Kapoor opens up about the risk behind 'Farzi'; Faced questions on his OTT debut

