Shahid Kapoor's minimalistic lifestyle before Mira Rajput

Explore Shahid Kapoor's simple living arrangements and the adjustments he and wife Mira Rajput made when she moved in with him, highlighting their bond and shared decisions in creating a comfortable home.
Shahid

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actor, celebrated his birthday recently, prompting a look back at his life before and after his marriage to Mira Rajput. In a candid revelation, Shahid shared insights into his minimalistic lifestyle before Mira moved in with him.

The actor reminisced about the time when Mira first moved into his house after their wedding in 2015. Shahid humorously recalled Mira's reaction to his sparse living arrangements, noting that she was surprised by the lack of basic items like spoons and plates. He revealed, "When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live?"

Despite the initial challenges, Shahid and Mira worked together to create a comfortable and welcoming home. Shahid explained, "So now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it."

Shahid Kapoor's relationship with Mira Rajput is not without its quirks and disagreements. One of the common sources of contention between the couple is their differing views on technology usage. Shahid revealed that Mira often complains about his phone usage, prompting him to set it aside to spend more time with her. However, he finds himself waiting for her as she gets engrossed in her own phone. Despite these minor conflicts, Shahid and Mira's bond remains strong, evident in their affectionate banter and public displays of affection.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in July last year, showcasing their enduring love and partnership. As they continue to navigate life's ups and downs together, their relationship serves as a testament to love, understanding, and the joys of building a life together.

Credit: Mid-day 

