Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Pandey: Who is looks better in this fashion face off?

MUMBAI: Young divas of Bollywood Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor are indeed two of the most loved stars. Ananya Pandey right from her debut had made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans all over the globe.

The actress impressed the fans not only with her acting skills but also with her cuteness. On the other hand daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is no less than anyone, the star even before stepping into the acting world had made her strong fanbase with their amazing posts which defines the cuteness and hotness of the diva, the fans never fails to appreciate and shower their love towards both the divas.

We have come across this amazing collage of both the divas where both of them looked fashionable, and defining their looks in their own unique way.

Have a look

We indeed, cannot take our eyes off from this beautiful picture of both the actresses, and we are in a fix and really cannot make any one choice who is slaying better in the picture.

What do you think, is it Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Pandey who wins this fashion face off Battle? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Shanaya Kapoor recently announced that she will soon make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, on the other hand actress Ananya Pandey will be seen with Vijay Devarakonda in the movie Liger.

