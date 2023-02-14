From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI :No doubt superstar Shahrukh Khan never fails to impress the fans not only with his movies, performances and social media posts but also with his social media interaction. How can we forget one of the most famous thing of the actor which is the ask SRK session which the fans always look forward to.

Once again, superstar Shahrukh Khan was shining all over Twitter as he was doing an ask SRK session and today, we got to know some of the amazing facts of superstar Shahrukh Khan.

During this interaction Shahrukh Khan reveal that his first ever Valentine gift for his wife was a pair of pink plastic earings.

We have also seen superstar giving some amazing replies like one of the user have asked, how should they spend their Valentine's Day; by watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or watching Pathaan?

The actor says that this Valentine it should be Pathaan day!



We can also see some hilarious replies like, if he does not reply to a particular fan he will make Fan 2, to which SRK replied that he in any which way is not making the sequel of the movie.

We can also see some kind words which are coming from the side of the superstar Shahrukh Khan for Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, where as the actor has a special message for Hrithik Roshan, he says that he is eagerly looking forward to seeing him in the movie Fighter.

