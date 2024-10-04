Sharmila Tagore recalls the time she was called the 'heartthrob of Kolkata'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore became popular at the early age of 13. She starred in Satyajit Ray’s 1959 film Apur Sansar as child bride Aparna and stole the hearts of the audience. She received all the attention and adulation of people, but she didn’t give any importance to it since she couldn’t fathom what was happening with her.

In an interview posted on the Quorum YouTube channel, Sharmila talked about getting cast in Apur Sansar while sitting at home. Her grandfather attended Satyajit’s phone call during which the filmmaker sought permission to cast the young Sharmila in the role of Aparna. The grandfather gave an instant nod, and Sharmila became the ‘heartthrob of Bengal’ in no time.

“Working in that film, and when that film was released, the kind of praise it received, just changed my life. I became the heartthrob of Bengal overnight at the age of 13,” said the veteran actor. But she also added, “At that time, I didn’t even appreciate what was happening.”

Her father Gitindranath Tagore also insisted that her studies should not be affected because of acting in films. So, Sharmila didn’t continue to work in films. Her father also said, “Of course, there is no question of getting paid, and if you think she is making an ass of herself, please don’t take her.” But the actor said, “I didn’t make an ass of myself.”

Next year, Sharmila was offered Ray’s Devi, which in her opinion, is her best film to date. But while shooting the film, “Once again, I didn’t know what was happening.”

Also, at that young age, Sharmila didn’t want to be away from her friends, so she continued going to college. But there, half of her friends were interested in knowing how actor Uttam Kumar was on the set, and the other half didn’t talk to her because she was an actor. “I didn’t really have the kind of life I was looking at. I wanted to do History Honours,” said the actor.

After making a name for herself in Kolkata with Satyajit Ray films, Sharmila Tagore moved to Bombay and created a storm in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s. She recently returned to the screen with the Disney Plus Hotstar family drama Gulmohar, also starring Manoj Bajpayee.

