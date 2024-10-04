Sharmila Tagore recounts memorable first date with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Says ‘I got so nervous’

Sharmila Tagore shared some formerly unheard anecdotes regarding her and Mansoor's romance time in a recent interview. Sharmila also discussed the risk that her family faced as a result of her marriage to a Muslim.
movie_image: 
Sharmila

MUMBAI: Sharmila Tagore is a gem of the Indian cinema industry. Sharmila Tagore has ruled countless hearts for a very long time thanks to her incredible beauty, incomparable acting talent, and queen aura. At just 14 years old, the diva began her career, and ever since, she has been conquering hearts. Sharmila married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former Indian cricketer, in her personal life. In 1969, after falling madly in love with one another, the couple was married. They enjoyed 43 years of blissful marriage as Tiger passed away in 2011.

Sharmila Tagore shared some formerly unheard anecdotes regarding her and Mansoor's romance time in a recent interview. Sharmila also discussed the risk that her family faced as a result of her marriage to a Muslim.

Sharmila Tagore recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's discussion show The Icons on the Tweak India channel. The seasoned actress reminisced about her first encounter with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the love of her life, as she interacted with the host. Mansoor had just returned from England when the diva revealed that they had met at one of the cricket parties. Sharmila disclosed that she and Tiger swapped phone numbers in Kolkata, and that Mansoor struck a double century while she was away in Delhi. Sharmila then contacted his residence to congratulate him and left a message for him.

Sharmila shared, "I met him at one of the cricket parties and he had just come back from England. So, that was the first time we met and then I was going to Nainital for work and I was in Delhi when he scored his double century. We had exchanged telephone numbers in Kolkata. So, I called his house, because there were no mobile phones then, and left a message saying well-done, congratulations and forgot all about it.”

Sharmila Tagore went on to describe how Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi invited her for a cup of coffee later in the interview, and it's simply not to be missed. The actress claimed that she was visiting with a friend in Mumbai at the time, and the friend had informed her that she had received a strange message about ordering five refrigerators.

After Sharmila returned to her cell to find out what was going on, she discovered that Mansoor was the one who had found this concept amusing. Sharmila related that she had grown anxious. At this point, Mansoor requested a coffee date with her. The actress quickly said "yes" to it.

Sharmila offered additional information regarding the subject and said, "When I came back to Mumbai, I was staying with a friend Dhira. She said there was somebody, very peculiar, message I got that ‘You’ve got five fridges. So, did you order five fridges?’ I got so nervous because those day, no foreign stuff could come as there was heavy duty and you needed permission. I said that someone was trying to get me into trouble, I didn’t order any fridge. So, I said I better return this call and find out what’s happening. So, I called that number and of course it was Tiger and he thought it was funny. So, then he said can we go out for a cup of coffee and I said yes why not, so we did. And then we chatted and I found out that he’s very gentle and he won’t hurt me intentionally ever.”

Twinkle Khanna inquired about the instance in which Sharmila Tagore's family received threats as a result of her choice to wed a Muslim guy during the same interview. In response, the seasoned actress went down memory lane and thought back to one of the frightening threats her family had received,"Bullets shall speak." Sharmila claimed that everyone was concerned about the constant threats and that she and Mansoor were all ready to get married at Fort William. Fort William, refused in the latter moments because some of the baarats had connections to the Army.

According to Sharmila, "My family had organised the wedding at Fort William because they were very worried about what might happen since there were a lot of threats. But, Fort Williams refused at the last minute because some of the baraats that were coming had some Army connection. In the end, they found some Ambassador friend’s big house."

